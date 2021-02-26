Medical Chief of Staff informs nationals about the safety of vaccines and importance of vaccination

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 25, 2021 (SKNIS)

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to spread awareness about the safety and effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccine and the need for persons to get vaccinated, which was the main focus of the live broadcast show Leadership Matters on Tuesday, February 23.Medical Chief of Staff at the Joseph Nathaniel France (JNF) General Hospital, Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, said that vaccination is important. Referencing the historical outbreak of the Smallpox virus in the 1760s and a subsequent high death rate, Dr Wilkinson noted the important role played by the cowpox vaccine at the time in reducing the spread and death of the smallpox virus adding that “Genna started to inoculate children with the cowpox vaccine stemming the tide of death.”

To reassure citizens about the effectiveness and safety of vaccines, Dr. Wilkinson stated, “the most commonly used vaccines have been around for decades with millions of people receiving them safely each year, and more than three (3) million lives are saved each year from vaccines”.

Dr. Wilkinson noted that vaccines are safe and effective to prevent diseases and save lives, as it not only protects the individual who received the vaccine but those around them. Thus, if diseases are allowed to run rampant more lives will be lost, and society will suffer.

“Imagine a world where we’re fighting Covid-19 in addition to smallpox, polio, mumps, measles, and rubella,” he said. “The vaccination rollout was not only an effort to protect us from this deadly virus but to show you the confidence we have in the vaccine efficacy and safety,” noted Dr. Wilkinson as he recalled the important step taken by the Government in its fight against the Coronavirus.

He further stated, “ the success of vaccines in eliminating a number of diseases locally and worldwide, some that require over ninety percent population coverage to achieve herd immunity, speaks to the fact the majority of us do the right thing and get vaccinated.”He urged all residents to act responsibly and get vaccinated to help curb the far-reaching and detrimental effects of the Coronavirus.