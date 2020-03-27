Medical practitioner urges public to cooperate fully with police

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 26, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

“Now is the time to really understand the difficulty of the job our Police have…,” said Dr. Al Pierre from the St. Kitts and Nevis Medical and Dental Association.Recently, at the National Emergency Management Agency’s headquarters, Dr. Pierre made a presentation to Officers from The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force on the current Coronavirus (also called COVID-19) pandemic.

Following his presentation, he urged the public to cooperate fully with the Police saying that in addition to other front line workers, the role of the Police was also critical.“I think there are a few bastions of hope that’s gonna exist at that point in our society and those are our nurses and doctors, our health care workers who are in the forefront of this, and not just nurses and doctors, everybody…from the cleaners at the hospitals.