Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA) To Be Created In St.Kitts and Nevis

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 03, 2020 (SKNIS)

A Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA) will be created to manage and regulate the industry in St. Kitts and Nevis, says Prime Minister, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, speaking at his monthly Press Conference, on July 03, at the NEMA Headquarters.

The Prime Minister mentioned that on a segment of the Leadership Matters Programme, a caller gave a reminder that the Cannabis/Marijuana Industry needs building out.

“We agree. I assure the public that this is part of our plan to create new jobs, higher income streams for our people, and expand our pathways for growth and development particularly at this difficult economic time around the world.”

Prime Minister Harris stated that the government will ensure that priority is given to locals in the development of the industry.

He noted that the MCA will be “responsible for issuing various classes of licenses relating to the cultivation, processing, transportation, dispensing, manufacturing, export etc.”

“It is our wish that St Kitts and Nevis can become the hub for foundational science of Cannabinoid Medicine internationally and that we can take advantage, among other things, of the Primate Research facilities on island that have international repute, to expand our contribution to global public health products and services,” he said.

The Prime Minister stated that a Marijuana Czar will be appointed in due course to champion the industry “as we realize as the caller reminded us that time is of the essence.”