Members of COVID-19 National Working Group recommend getting information from official sources

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 18, 2020 (SKNIS)

Head of the COVID-19 National Working Group, Abdias Samuel, and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws have dismissed rumours circulating on social media that St. Kitts and Nevis has a confirmed case of COVID-19.“We must stop the lies. We have to stop,” said Mr. Samuel at a town hall meeting at the Newton Ground Primary School on Tuesday (March 17, 2020).

The Chair of the COVID-19 National Working Group strongly encouraged residents and citizens to pay attention to advisories from official sources, particularly the Ministry of Health as well as the National Emergency Management Agency – which he heads as the National Disaster Coordinator.

“You must trust the system; we are providing you with credible information.Mr. Samuel noted that fake news on social media is not helpful and in fact, can create unnecessary levels of fear.Echoing the sentiment of Mr. Samuel, Dr. Laws indicated that there were no confirmed cases of the virus commonly known as the Novel Coronavirus in the Federation.