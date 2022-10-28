Members of St Kitts and Nevis Parliament wear pink during Sitting to support Breast Cancer Awareness

Most Members of the Federal Parliament (MPs) in St. Kitts and Nevis wore pink on Thursday (October 27, 2022) in commemoration of Breast Cancer Awareness month, which is celebrated annually in October.

Parliament Speaker the Honourable Lanien Blanchette used the first official Sitting of the National Assembly to highlight the value of the support shown by the MPs for persons who are affected or impacted by breast cancer.

“We recognize that breast cancer is not present only in October. However, we use this month and this moment to register our support for and solidarity with those diagnosed with this disease and their families as well as caregivers who struggle with them,” she stated while addressing the MPs, persons in the gallery, and the nation. “We also offer our support to the survivors and thrivers who have won the battle.”