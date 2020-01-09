Message from Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Hazel Laws on the Influenza (Flu) Season

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 8, 2019 (SKNVIBES)

We are in the middle of the Influenza (flu) season which occurs anywhere from November of each year to March of the following year. Influenza (flu) is an acute and very contagious respiratory tract infection caused by influenza type A (H1N1 & H3N2) and type B viruses circulating in our Federation, in the region and all parts of the world. The influenza virus causes mild to very severe illness and, at times, can lead to death.

The flu usually comes on suddenly within one (1) to four (4) days after becoming infected. Persons who have the flu often experience some or all of the following symptoms:

• fever

• sore throat

• coughing

• stuffy or runny nose

• Muscle and joint pains (body aches)

• headache and sometimes dizziness

