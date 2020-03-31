Message from the RSCNPF

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 31 2020 (SKNVIBES)

This is a message from The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force. A total lock down takes effect from 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31st, to 6 a.m. on Friday, April 3rd.Persons are being asked to only leave their home if they absolutely have to do so. If you have use an ATM, please utilise a machine in or closest to your area. If you have to buy groceries, you are being asked to do your shopping at establishments in your community or surrounding areas if possible.

