Basseterre,St.Kitts October 7 2021(SKNVIBES)

Citizens and residents are invited to participate in Mexico’s Community Artistic Project entitled “Tzompantli Artistic Reflection 2021”.Participants are required to submit their artworks to lalvar@sre.gob.mx by Monday, 25 October 2021, at 11:59 pm Mexico time which will be 12:59 am in St. Kitts and Nevis.

For additional information, interested persons are asked to visit the project’s official website https://reflexionartistica.org/. The website will guide participants on how to submit their pieces, as well as the methodology and specifications of the artworks.The first edition of “Tzompantli Artistic Reflection 2020” is also available for review.

