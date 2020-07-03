Millions disbursed to 10,000 under Social Security COVID-19 Relief Fund

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 2 2020 (SKNVIBES)

OFFICIALS of the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board have reported that, to date, more than 10,000 individuals have benefited from its COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund payouts.

The fund was established to assist persons affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically those in the tourism and hospitality sector.
Under the fund, those making claims and qualified would receive up to $1,000 in assistance.
While appearing on the Government’s ‘Leadership Matters’ programme on Tuesday (June 30),  Chief Executive Officer of the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board, Antonio Maynard disclosed that the number of applications over the last month has been decreasing, but the overall stood just over 10,000.Providing a breakdown of the payout and assistance, Maynard disclosed that beginning in April, approximately 7,827 eligible individuals successfully received stimulus funds.

