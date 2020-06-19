Minister Brand commends Public Works Department workers on Nevis

Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Communication and Works in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), has commended employees at the Public Works Department for the renovation work they have been engaged in on government owned buildings and facilities in and around Charlestown.

The minister complimented the workers while he visited for work sites on June 17, 2020, for a first-hand look at works already completed at the Nevis Fishermen’s Marketing and Supply Cooperative Society Limited, the George Mowbray Hanley Market Complex, and ongoing at the former site of the Inland Revenue Department, located upstairs Horsford’s Valu Mart, and the Department of Agriculture at Prospect.

“Today we are here at the fisheries complex in Charlestown, visiting a number of sites that the Public Works Department has ongoing, and I am indeed delighted to see the finished product that they have done…

“For me the works here is on par with any work that you can see throughout the length and breadth of Nevis. They would have also undertaken the painting which I thought also gives a nice lift to the property. I believe the work here by the building works department of Public Works is of high quality and I want to thank the director and the manager of that department Mr. [Alister] Thompson for the high-quality work they would have exhibited here,” he said.