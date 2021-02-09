Minister Brand says new milling machine is a sound investment and asset to Public Works Department

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 08, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Public Works and Physical Planning in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), says the recently purchased milling machine is a sound investment and a significant asset to the Public Works Department (PWD).Minister Brand’s remarks came during a site visit of the road resurfacing work underway on the Island Main Road starting from Horsfords Building Center to the roundabout at Delta Gas Station, on February 08, 2021.

“The general public will recall that last year the Nevis Island Administration purchased a milling machine…I would say it was money well spent,” he said.The NIA acquired the Wirtgen Cold Milling W150CF milling machine for US$515,000.

