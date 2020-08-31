Minister Byron-Nisbett advocates for physical activity, applauds PM’s Health Walk

Basseterre, St.Kitts, August 30, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

When Prime Minister’s Health Walk from Bellevue to Ottley’s resumed on Saturday August 29, the Ministry of Health was represented at the highest level with Minister the Hon Akilah Byron-Nisbett, and Permanent Secretary Dr Delores Stapleton-Harris taking part.“I am happy to be back out at the Prime Minister’s Health Walk,” said the Hon Byron-Nisbett at the end of the walk. “Now as Minister of Health, I would just have completed our SKN Moves which is asking people to be healthier and more active.

According to the Minister of Health, the message is out there advising people to make sure their immune systems are at par to be able to fight any kind of disease, including the dreaded coronavirus. She was accompanied during the walk by her husband Mr Alexis Nisbett, and members of Peoples Labour Party (PLP) Constituency Number Three Executive Branch.

