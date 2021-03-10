Minister Byron-Nisbett declares World Glaucoma Week 2021 open

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 10, 2021 (SKNIS)

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis joins the rest of the world in observing World Glaucoma Week, which is being celebrated locally with a calendar of events that runs from March 07-13, under the global theme: “The World is Bright Save Your Sight”.Declaring World Glaucoma Week open, on March 07, Minister of Health et al. the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett, reflected on the theme indicating that is it imperative to promote the awareness of Glaucoma.

“The theme reflects the hope that with regular testing people will continue to see the world around them – a world full of beauty and adventure and opportunities,” said Minister Byron-Nisbett. “And while the theme may seem somewhat poetic, it greatly adapts to local conditions and fosters unifying effort to promote effective community public awareness of the disease.”

Minister Byron-Nisbett outlined several activities to be held in the Federation and encouraged the general public to support and participate.The calendar of events includes an Awareness Day on March 08; Glaucoma discussions at the Ophthalmic Unit at Joseph N France General Hospital on March 09; Surgery day on March 10 and a Lecture by Ophthalmologist Dr. Francisca Nunez on March 11. On Friday, March 12, World Glaucoma Day, the unit has organized a Grab and Go Bake sale. The week will climax on Saturday, March 13 with a Glaucoma Awareness walk and breakfast starting at 5 a.m. from the Cenotaph (War Memorial) to the Basseterre Fisheries Complex and back.

“Let us celebrate with our ophthalmic staff as they promote healthy eyes and protect our families and communities from glaucoma,” said the health minister. “It is imperative for our healthcare system and practitioners to eliminate glaucoma, blindness through advocacy for universal access to international standard glaucoma care, promoting evidence-based practice and encouraging scientific research and glaucoma education for patients and caregivers.”

Minister Byron-Nisbett congratulated the staff at the Ophthalmic Unit for promoting the awareness of glaucoma.“The Ministry of Health…salutes them for alerting members of the broader community to the need for regular eye checks which allow earlier detection that would promote retention of sight and prevent irreversible blindness. Indeed, the urgent need for action cannot be underestimated,” she said.

The minister encouraged persons to wear green throughout the week in support of the theme.World Glaucoma Week, which commenced in March 2010, is a joint initiative between the World Glaucoma Association (WGA) and the World Glaucoma Patient Association (WGPA).