Minister Dr. Douglas emphasizes new diplomatic thrust to Foreign Affairs staff

St. Kitts and Nevis’ relationship with the global diplomatic network will be strengthened to ensure that the twin-island Federation remains actively engaged in international fora, contributes to shaping global policies, and makes critical decisions.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, outlined facets of the renewed diplomatic thrust on Thursday (August 18, 2022) during a meeting with the ministry’s staff. The meeting was the first convened by Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Douglas since assuming the ministerial portfolio on August 13, 2022.

“We intend not to sit by and just allow the world to make decisions for us. We want to be part of those decisions and we want to make decisions that the rest of the world will understand and appreciate what we are doing,” Dr. Douglas stated.

The reciprocal nature of diplomatic engagement was emphasized by the new minister, who said that the Federation’s best and indeed its most important resource is its people. Training, therefore, was highlighted as an essential tool that will be utilized to empower and educate locals and also to connect with foreign nationals so that they can learn more and benefit from their interactions with Kittitians and Nevisians.