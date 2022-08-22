Minister Dr. Douglas engages in first interactive session with staff at the Ministry of International Trade

The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, engaged staff in their first interactive session on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

While delivering brief remarks, Minister Dr. Douglas expressed thanks and appreciation to staff members “for providing the necessary services of the government of St. Kitts and Nevis from this particular platform.”

Dr. Douglas noted that the ministries under his purview are critical to the further advancement of St. Kitts and Nevis and it will take the efforts and commitment of all to further push the agenda of the ministry and of the Federation.

“The Ministry of International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs is a ministry that we believe is a major industry in the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. It is one of those ministries, together, when twinned with Foreign Affairs and Economic Development and Investment emphasizes the thrust that this administration would like to pursue in realizing the goals and aspirations of our people as would have been mandated through the results of the last election,” said Minister Dr. Douglas.