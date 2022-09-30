Minister Duggins asserts innovative role of cultural and creative industries at UNESCO Ministerial Conference

Addressing the UNESCO Ministerial World Culture Conference in Mexico, the Honourable Samal Duggins, St. Kitts and Nevis Minister of Creative Economy (Culture), in his first international speaking deployment since taking office, evoked his vision for the Federation as it moves expeditiously towards a new cultural and creative industries model. This combines innovation networks, creative clusters and digital transformation that have the potential to transform the twin-island Federation into a compelling sustainable future hub of creative and cultural activities.

Speaking before an audience of 152 global cultural ministers at the MONDIACULT conference held in Mexico City, and opened by H.E Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of the United Mexican States, and Madame Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, Minister Duggins spelled-out the virtues and challenges in forging a sustainable future for the country’s creative and cultural economy as being, “so critical to the prosperity of a small island developing state”.

“My Ministry has embarked on an ambitious policy to galvanise, cultivate and preserve the creative and cultural industry in St. Kitts and Nevis, based on work in which original ideas are important, such as work in the arts or the media, drama, film-making, music and dancing”, he stated. He underscored the special importance of the creative and cultural industries, linked to indigenous cultural talents, that can deliver, “significant economic potential, and drive innovation and value-creation, employing our citizens, especially including youth and women”. Minister Duggins added that for the new Government, under Hon. Prime Minister Terrance