Minister Duggins deems Midnight Escape a success

THE inaugural Midnight Escape is being described as a success, and plans are in place to extend the showcase next year with the aim of providing an environment for the general public to socialize before Christmas.

Like many other places around the region and across the world that celebrate Christmas, there is the Christmas Market and for others the ‘big lime’.

For many, Saturday evening’s (Dec.24) activities brought out the free-spirit that was missing over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while providing small entrepreneurs the opportunity to get a few dollars in their pockets before the mad rush ends.

Shannon Hawley, Chair of the National Carnival Committee, acknowledged the importance of having such an event, pointing out that she was impressed with the growing numbers of persons who supported it.