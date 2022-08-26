Minister Duggins eager to bring transformative change to key critical sectors within the economy

Minister of Agriculture, Marine Resources Fisheries and Cooperatives; Small Business and Entrepreneurship; and Sports and the Creative Economy, the Hon. Samal Duggins has begun work and has pledged to bring transformative change to the ministries that are under his purview.

Minister Duggins, during a meet and greet engagement of staff within his ministries on August 22, 2022, said that his ministries entail critical sectors that can bring about significant growth in the economy.

“So, today I have been touring a number of my Ministries. This morning we started with the Ministry of Agriculture and toured the various departments which include the Department of Agriculture, Department of Fisheries and Marine Resources, and again it was a very insightful tour. I have had a chance to meet with the staff and I am quite eager to begin working. We also visited the Department of Cooperatives for a quick tour. This afternoon, we continued by visiting the Ministry of Sports and the Creative Economy which is one Ministry now with the whole idea of placing a special focus on the creative economy including sports,” said Minister Duggins.