Minister Duggins underscores the link between Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development at MONDIACULT 2022

Minister of the Creative Economy with responsibility for Culture, Hon. Samal Duggins has addressed virtually the UNESCO World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development—MONDIACULT 2022, which took place from 28th September to 30th September, in Mexico City, Mexico.

In his address to the Mondiacult 2022 on September 29, 2022, Minister Duggins took the opportunity to reaffirm the commitment of St. Kitts and Nevis to sustainable cultural policies.

“My Ministry has embarked on an ambitious policy to galvanize, cultivate and preserve the creative and cultural industry in St. Kitts and Nevis. This is based on work in which original ideas are important, such as work in the arts or the media, drama, film-making, music and dance are duly recognized and celebrated. These encapsulate all strands of our twin-island society. We recognize that the creative industries, linked to local cultural talents, possess significant economic potential, and drive innovation and value-creation, employing our citizens, including youth and women.