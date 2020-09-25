Minister Grant awards scholarships to six students

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 24, 2020 (SKNIS)

The Honourable Lindsay Grant, Member of Parliament for Saint Christopher Four and Minister of Tourism, Transport and Ports, has awarded six scholarships to students of his constituency“Normally what would happen is that we give six scholarships every year, two to the Tyrell Williams Primary, two to the Bronte Welsh Primary and two to the Verchild’s High School.

“This year we felt that because of the impact of the COVID-19, rather than giving the five hundred dollar voucher, we know that a significant number of the classes will be virtual, so we figured that this year we will give out tablets to each of the students who would receive something this evening,” he said.

He thanked the parents for showing support to their children in their quest to gain an education.According to Minister Grant, the criteria for attaining the scholarships are that the students must be academically inclined and also in need of the devices for enhancing their learning experience. The scholarship recipients are chosen by their teachers for meeting the criteria.

Bhodainna Hazel Bronte and T’Quandre Murray of the Welsh Primary School; Khalyd Seaton and Kelvincia Sutton of the Verchild’s High School; Chiquannia Durant and Anthony Perdereaux of the Terrel Williams Primary School were the students who were awarded the scholarships. The scholarship handing over ceremony took place on September 15, 2020 at the Ministry of Tourism Conference Room.