Minister Grant underscores safe tourism as country prepares to again welcome visitors

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 29, 2020 (SKNIS)

Minister with responsibility for Tourism, Transport and Ports, the Honourable Lindsay Grant, has underscored the need for safety as St. Kitts and Nevis again prepares to open its borders to tourism amidst the COVID-19 global pandemic.

In an address to commemorate World Tourism Day, which is designated by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and celebrated annually on September 27, Minister Grant quoted the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres saying that “a safe return to travel is essential.”

“It is essential that we follow the health and safety protocols of hand washing and sanitizing, social distancing and mask wearing as we again welcome visitors to our shores,” he said. “We must ensure that our citizens, residents and visitors are safe as we resume tourism and again offer the renown Kittitian and Nevisian hospitality to the world.”

“As we look forward to the return of visitors to the Federation, we recognize that tourism is also one of the fastest-growing and most resilient socio-economic sectors of our time, offering immense opportunities for economic development and revitalization, and as we have seen right here in St. Kitts and Nevis, can be a powerful incentive for innovation and entrepreneurship,” he added.

Minister Grant highlighted that the tourism sector which employs one in every ten persons world-wide is the sector most impacted by pandemic with restrictions on travel and the subsequent drop in demand resulting in job losses, salary cuts and the closing of small businesses including, restaurants, hotels, tour companies, bed and breakfasts, and taxi and transportation companies.