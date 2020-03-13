Minister Grant’s Fuel for Learning Breakfast Programme one of his most rewarding programmes

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 12, 2020 (SKNIS)

Minister of Tourism et al and Representative for Constituency Four, Honourable Lindsay Grant, said that The Fuel for Learning Breakfast Programme, has been one of the most rewarding programmes that he has ever undertaken. The Fuel for Learning Breakfast Programme is a volunteer initiative, which started in 2018, to help with the growth and development of the children at the Tyrell-Williams Primary School by providing them with a hot breakfast.

Speaking at Tuesday’s (March 10) “Discussion for a Stronger, Safer Future” town hall meeting in Challengers, Minister Grant said, “I took up this idea from a constituent when she said to me that children are going to school and not having any breakfast.”

The honourable minister mentioned that initially he started preparing the breakfast at home by himself, but when the number of children in the programme increased from 25 to 75, he donated two industrial stoves to the school and hired a worker, who along with several volunteers make the breakfast. Minister Grant said The Fuel for Learning Breakfast Programme is still a success today as it continues to support 75 children of the Tyrell-Williams Primary School.