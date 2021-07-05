Minister Hamilton addresses importance of contributions to Social Security Fund

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 4 2021(SKNVIBES)

THE Government believes that it is time for self-employed persons to seriously consider their future regarding contributions to the Social Security Fund.

This call comes as Social Security continues to payout more than it has been receiving.In his address to recognise the 25th Anniversary of the organisation, Minister with Responsibility for overseeing Social Security, Eugene Hamilton explained that there are 5,862 self-employed persons registered with Social Security across all sectors of employment.

Hamilton said that those insured persons are guaranteed pecuniary payments in times of need, such as during sickness, maternity, invalidity, survivors and age pensions, amongst others.Highlighting the challenges the Social Security Fund is facing with regards to the self-employed, Hamilton disclosed that from 1996 to 2021, the entity collected $30.62 million in self-employed contributions.

