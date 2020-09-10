Minister Hamilton outlines stipulations for the new round of stimulus payout

Basseterre,St.Kitts September 10 2020 (SKNVIBES)

MINISTER with Responsibility for the Social Sector, Eugene Hamilton has outlined how those persons whose jobs were affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic could qualify for the latest round of stimulus.

While speaking on the recent episode of the Government’s ‘Leadership Matters’ programme, the Minister explained that after a review of the current state of unemployment for those in the tourism sector, he sought and was granted approval for additional sums of money from Social Security to assist affected workers.“As the Minister, having noted the continued state of unemployment, particularly for those engaged in the tourism sector and related entities, it became necessary to authorised an additional injection of $7 million to be made.

According to Hamilton, approvals were granted on Wednesday (Sept. 2) for the additional funds which would cover the current month.In order to manage this round of payout, Minister Hamilton said a new set of guidelines were agreed upon and havn been implemented. “Eligible persons would be provided a grant in the amount of $1,000. Payments will begin on the 21st September 2020.

