Minister Jeffers explains plans for Fishing Sector

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 18 2020 (SKNVIBES)

MINISTER with Responsibility for Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources Sector, Hon. Alexis Jeffers has expressed the view that over the years officials within the Department of Marine Resources have been doing a good job for the Federation.

The Minister, who has been overseeing those sectors in the Nevis Island Assembly, said though it is one that is susceptible to variances such as weather conditions, the Government had worked hard to curtail any damage.

Jeffers posited that the necessary legislation is key to ensuring no damage is done to the local marine sector going forward.“We have to ensure that we introduce the necessary legislation to ensure that we are utilising all the best practices to ensure that there is no over-fishing, and we are not creating difficulties for future generations to come.”