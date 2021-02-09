Minister Jeffers: New agriculture vision to benefit the Federation

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 8 2021 (SKNVIBES)

LOCAL agriculture officials, led by Minister Alexis Jeffers, have charted a new course for the local sector which is expected to bring benefits to all involved by creating jobs, reducing the food import bill and the dependency on non-healthy foods.

Currently, there is a high dependency on imported foods, from canned products to those that are highly processed.Local health officials have blamed that dependency on the uptick in the number of cases of Non-Communicable Diseases, including Cancers, Hypertension and Heart Diseases.

In the new vision outlined for the sector, tackling the dependency on imported foods and the implication on the local health sector is of paramount importance for Minister Jeffers.“…we seek to provide safe, fresh, nutritious food which will help to reduce the incidents of chronic non-communicable diseases, such as Diabetes, Stroke, High Blood Pressure, Heart Attacks and Obesity.

