Minister Jeffers raises concerns over food and nutrition security

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis October 12 2020 (SKNVIBES)

AS St. Kitts and Nevis prepares to join the rest of the world in observing and celebrating World Food Day 2020 on Friday (Oct. 16), concerns are being raised over food and nutrition security in the era of COVID-19.

In his address to open a week of activities culminating with the World Food Day celebrations, Agriculture Minister Alexis Jeffers highlighted that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to the fore issues surrounding food and nutrition security around the world, including Nevis.That means farmers must do more in ensuring that there is a variety of crops produced.

“The food that is cultivated, whether it be plant-based or livestock, should be nutritious, that it nourishes the body with the necessary proteins, starches, vitamins, and minerals for the maintenance of our health and productivity. As a people, we are in need of healthy food on a daily basis. As such, our farmers need to be in a position to be able to provide these foods on a continuous basis and have a coordinated approach where farmers share the responsibility.

READ MORE>>