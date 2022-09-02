Minister Konris Maynard views The Cable as key to the development of the digital economy across the Federation

Minister of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Post, Information, Communication and Technology et al, the Hon. Konris Maynard toured the facilities of The Cable St. Kitts Ltd on August 31, 2022. During the tour, Minister Maynard met with the management and staff and was briefed on a number of ongoing projects.

“First of all, thank you for welcoming me, I want to commend the team for all the work you have done. I know sometimes the general public does not get to see the hard work that you get to put in, the extra hours you put in and the care that you take in bringing service to us. We are very grateful. As the Cable Ltd is majority owned by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, we also want to thank you for the project you are working on for the Government to ensure that we are well connected and we have our own government-wide area network that is the G-One.