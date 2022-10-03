Minister Maynard affirms St. Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to achieving Universal Affordable Broadband Connection before 2030

Minister of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), the Honourable Konris Maynard, said that the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is committed to achieving Universal Affordable Broadband Connection to residents and citizens of the Federation before 2030.

“St. Kitts and Nevis gives the commitment to leave no one unconnected and achieve Universal affordable Broadband connection to 100% of our residents and citizens before 2030. We will continue our collaboration with the ITU and other CTU member states so that we can provide the real dream of a digital economy and full e-government services to all the people in the federation of St. Kitts and Nevis,” Minister Maynard announced during his presentation of St. Kitts and Nevis’ policy statement at the International Telecommunication Union’s (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference taking place in Bucharest, Romania from September 26th to October 14th, 2022.