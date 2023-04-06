Minister Maynard supports the Banking (Amendment) Bill, 2023

Constituency representative for St. Christopher #3, Honourable Konris Maynard supported the Bill entitled the Banking (Amendment) Bill, 2023 that moved through all its readings in the National Assembly by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew on April 4, 2023.

Honourable Maynard said, “St. Kitts and Nevis, unfortunately, finds itself either last or second to last in a number of issues relating to the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank agenda for strengthening our finance sector and sometimes you have to look a little beyond the veil as to why that might be the case.”

“The Act is primarily trying to strengthen the corporate governance framework through the introduction of a few things which are a vetting process for officers and board nominees of its licenses prior to appointment or election,” he said.