Minister of Education brings well wishes for the 2022-2023 academic year; new Permanent Secretary announced

Minister of Education, the Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley signaled the opening of the 2022-2023 academic year during his national address on August 4, 2022. Minister Dr. Hanley used the opportunity to highlight a number of important issues such as important dates, updated Covid-19 protocols, the annual back-to-school key message, personnel changes and the Ministry’s goals.

“Students within our public primary and secondary schools, your first day of school will be on Wednesday 7th September, 2022. I expect you to arrive early and ready to work. We look forward to warmly welcoming our new entrants to preschool, primary and high school and encourage you to bloom where you are planted. Your teachers are exceptional educators who give their very best to ensure that you are successful. Parents, we value your input and encourage you to become an active member of your school’s Parent Teacher Association… Each year the Ministry of Education chooses a Key Message to guide and inspire our students. This year is no different. Our Key Message for the 2022-2023 academic year is ‘Excellence is NOT a skill, it is an attitude’ by Ralph Marston. Let us encourage our children to live by these words,” said Minister Dr. Hanley.