Minister of Education ‘happy’ with re-opening of schools

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 10, 2020 (SKNIS)

Minister of Education, the Honourable Jonell Powell, says he is ‘happy’ school has resumed amid the COVID-19 pandemic during an interview at the Irish Town Primary School on September 9.“I am really proud that my students are able to do something that a lot of their counterparts in the region can’t do which is resume school today,” he said.

“Trinidad has said they won’t start school until next year, Jamaica said maybe later down this year, but we can do it today, and I am confident that our students are returning to school in a very safe environment to do what they have to do to better themselves as the future of our nation,” said the Minister of Education.

The minister indicated that he visited the Irish Town Primary School to make certain that the process is being conducted adequately with respect to the procedures in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.He stated as well that his intention was also to lend his support to the staff and students to show them that they have the full support of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.