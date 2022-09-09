Minister of Education underscores the importance of literacy in eradicating poverty and ensuring human progress

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) commemorates International Literacy Day on September 8th annually. To commemorate this important Day and to underscore the importance of literacy to human development, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley on September 7, 2022, announced that the Ministry of Education will be observing the Day with a number of activities.

“The Ministry of Education is pleased to accept the invitation of UNESCO to partner in observing International Literacy Day on Thursday, 8th September, 2022. The theme ‘Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces’ has been appropriately chosen for this year’s international observance. The activities of International Literacy Day provide opportunities to rethink the fundamental importance of literacy learning spaces, to build resilience and ensure quality, equitable and inclusive education for all. As we celebrate literacy, we ponder the chances for change, true transformation of the learning spaces that will allow us to address any remaining literacy challenges. True literacy is not just about formal education in the physical ‘brick and mortar’ spaces. True literacy is about providing a unique and powerful tool to eradicate poverty and ensure stronger social and human progress,” said Minister Dr. Hanley.