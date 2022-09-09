kn_flag

inSKN

Minister of Education underscores the importance of literacy in eradicating poverty and ensuring human progress

Source: SKNVibes
LIT DAY
Human progress, Literacy, Minister of Education, Poverty

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) commemorates International Literacy Day on September 8th annually. To commemorate this important Day and to underscore the importance of literacy to human development, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley on September 7, 2022, announced that the Ministry of Education will be observing the Day with a number of activities.

“The Ministry of Education is pleased to accept the invitation of UNESCO to partner in observing International Literacy Day on Thursday, 8th September, 2022. The theme ‘Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces’ has been appropriately chosen for this year’s international observance. The activities of International Literacy Day provide opportunities to rethink the fundamental importance of literacy learning spaces, to build resilience and ensure quality, equitable and inclusive education for all. As we celebrate literacy, we ponder the chances for change, true transformation of the learning spaces that will allow us to address any remaining literacy challenges. True literacy is not just about formal education in the physical ‘brick and mortar’ spaces. True literacy is about providing a unique and powerful tool to eradicate poverty and ensure stronger social and human progress,” said Minister Dr. Hanley.

Read More

Share Post:

Stay Connected

More Updates

SKELEC10

Energy Minister speaks on load shedding

CITIZENS and residents in St. Kitts will likely face more power outages during this month, owing to the continued power capacity problem facing the St.

September 9, 2022
Queen Elizabeth11

Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96

COMMONWEALTH countries, which include St. Kitts and Nevis, are in mourning following the sudden passing of Queen Elizabeth II earlier today (Sept. 8). Reports from

September 9, 2022