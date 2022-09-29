Minister of Employment and Labour meets with staff of the Labour Department

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Tourism; Civil Aviation; International Transport; Urban Development; Employment and Labour, Honourable Marsha Henderson, met with staff of the St. Kitts and Nevis Department of Labour in one of the several visits planned for this month, geared at elevating, and revitalizing the Department and the World of Work within the Federation.

The Minister in an interactive session with staff highlighted some of her plans for the Department while listening to the concerns and suggestions outlined by all the officers. She applauded the work done by the Department in assisting with relief given during the Covid-19 Pandemic and the Department’s continued service to the employers and workers of the Federation. The Honourable Minister closed by rallying the staff to uphold their dedication to the mission of nurturing harmonious working relations between workers and employers whilst coordinating and enforcing all labour administration functions in St. Kitts and Nevis.