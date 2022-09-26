Minister of Environment Attends Series of Climate meetings leading up to UNFCCC COP 27

The participation in the series of meeting leading up to COP27 in Egypt which was held under the theme “Together for Implementation” was intentional on part of the Minister of Environment and Climate Action, Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, to ensure that St Kitts and Nevis is once again a significant part of the global and regional debate on Climate Finance, Loss and Damage and Climate Action.

St Kitts and Nevis by virtue of its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program is usually listed as a highincome country which precludes its participation in our access to development grants usually reserved for low-income countries. Additionally, to ensure that St. Kitts and Nevis is able to access private sector investment partnership options, there is a need for high-level representatives to engage on the global scale.

Having recently included Climate Action as a major portfolio [first in the history of the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis] there is a need to ensure the government is intentional about participation and further the following through on the outcomes of meetings. Green Climate Fund (GCF) Conference and the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) are two critical meetings where climate finance and climate action are prioritized.