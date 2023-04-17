Minister of Foreign Affairs commits to exploring multiple avenues for athletes to excel

Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas has made a commitment to exploring multiple avenues for student-athletes of St. Kitts and Nevis to maximize their full athletic potential.

Senior Minister Dr. Douglas was at the time delivering brief remarks at the April 12th Welcome Home Ceremony for the athletes, following their successful participation in the 50th Edition of the CARIFTA Games held in The Bahamas from April 7-10, 2023.

“As the Minister of Foreign Affairs, I will use my ministry to open doors for you. I will go around the world seeking investment from investors to ensure that our conditions here are better, that our stadium will continue to improve and that the conditions under which you are training will improve,” said Senior Minister Dr. Douglas. “We will invest in our coaches because we believe in you. You are our ambassadors; you speak for us… and so we are very proud of you. You are simply the best, better than all the rest.”

Dr. Douglas encouraged the student-athletes to strive for excellence.