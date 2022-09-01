Minister of International Trade, Industry, Commerce Douglas meets top officials of the St Kitts-Nevis Chamber of Industry & Commerce

Several issues affecting manufacturing and the business sectors of St Kitts and Nevis were discussed Tuesday by the Federation’s new Minister of International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Economic Development and Investment, The Right Hon. Dr. Denzil L. Douglas and top officials of the St Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry & Commerce.

Issues included the closure of Kajola-Kristada, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sectors, new labour laws which offer more protection of employees and a revision of the 2013 National Manufacturing Strategy.

In opening remarks, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of International Trade, Industry, Commerce & Consumer Affairs, Mrs. Jasemin Weekes said the meeting was convened to allow initial discourse and to make formal introduction of Dr Douglas as the new minister.

“Engaging in meaningful dialogue with the Chamber is a necessary and vital aspect of our operations here at the Ministry of International Trade. We believe that such engagements place the Chamber as an organization in a strategic position, to better represent and promote the interests of the local business community,” said Weekes in opening remarks.