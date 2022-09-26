Minister of Tourism optimistic about the future of tourism within the federation with launch of ‘Venture Deeper’ Brand Campaign

Minister of Tourism, the Honourable Marsha Henderson, during the launch of the new brand campaign “Venture Deeper” in New York City on September 20 said that she is optimistic about the future of tourism within the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

In speaking to the stakeholders at the campaign, Honourable Henderson said, “During the course of this evening, you will become exceptionally acquainted with the beautiful island of St. Kitts. We are known for our exquisite natural beauty, exciting cultural events and exceptional hospitality.”

“With this, we continue to experience tourism success as seen in this year’s summer event of St. Kitts Music Festival, St. Kitts and Nevis Restaurant Week and our recent award from world travel awards as the Caribbean’s leading destination,” she said.

She said that St. Kitts and Nevis has much to offer beyond the sun, sand and sea and highlighted that the twin-island paradise boasts approximately 250 historical sites dotted with 68 plantations and breathtaking vistas.