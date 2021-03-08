MinisterBrandy-William: Women should seek to be leaders for the right reason

CHARLESTOWN, Nevis March 8 2021 (SKNVIBES)

AS the Federation joined the rest of the world in recognising today, March 8, as International Women’s Day, the Minister of Gender Affairs in Nevis, Hazel Brandy-Williams, believes that women must be given the right to contribute.

With the day being recognised under the theme: “Women in Leadership: Achieving an Equal Future in a COVID-19 World”, the Minister explained that it highlights the responsibility to the well-being and security of women and girls throughout the extent of the pandemic.

In the case of St. Kitts and Nevis, women have often times found it difficult to cope during the pandemic.In some instances they were physically and emotionally abused by their spouse or male partners, but the Minister noted that the theme underscores the role women and girls play, noting that they “must be allowed to play in holistic contributing solutions to this international problem”.

