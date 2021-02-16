Ministers Richards, Byron-Nisbett and Powell to join Prime Minister Harris on the next edition of Leadership Matters

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 15, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ good governance and accountability agenda will again be on full display on Tuesday, February 16, when three Federal Cabinet ministers will join Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris on the popular Leadership Matters virtual series forum.Deputy Prime Minister, the Honourable Shawn Richards; Minister of Health et al., the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett and Minister of Education et al., the Honourable Jonel Powell, will sit alongside Prime Minister Harris on Tuesday night’s panel where they will give detailed accounts of their stewardship as Ministers of Government and Parliamentary Representatives.

Tuesday, February 16 will mark the sixth anniversary of the Team Unity Coalition’s resounding victory in the 2015 General Elections. The coalition comprises the People’s Labour Party (PLP), the People’s Action Movement (PAM) and the Nevis-based Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM).

