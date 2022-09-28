Ministry of Agriculture making strides to improve agro-processing and exports through multilateral partnerships

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives continues to work assiduously to strengthen food security within the Federation. On September 26, 2022, Minister of Agriculture et al the Hon. Samal Duggins was present at the handing over ceremony of a Gas Chromatography Mass Spectrometer to the St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards.

“This piece of equipment will bring St. Kitts and Nevis closer to the point of being able to establish our export market where we can penetrate on a high level, even higher than we have done before. As I looked at our import bill prior to now, I must admit it was quite depressing to recognize that we spend over $130 million importing food into our Liamigua. And understand what that means, the land of fertile soil spends $138 million importing food, which represents 85 percent of what we consume. So, 85 percent or more of what we consume is imported. We must recognize now that there must be a shift, a shift in mindset, a shift in behavior and a shift in budget. We must put our people to work, not just in farming but in agro-processing and put that wonderful produce out in the world to consume,” said Minister Duggins.