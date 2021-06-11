Ministry of Agriculture partners with CFBC to empower youth

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 10, 2021 (SKNIS)

The Ministry of Agriculture in collaboration with the Ministry of Education has created opportunities for the students of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College to experience all the intricacies of the agricultural sector.Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Kyle Flanders, said: “As part of the education initiative, the Ministry of Agriculture has partnered with the local college, CFBC, to have work experience for the students that are a part of the agriculture science programme there at CFBC.”

“We have been to the agro-processing area to show the students how you can add value-added products by using agro-processing; we have been to the soil labs so they can see how they can test the soil for its ph and its acidity; we have been to the Bayford’s where we currently are establishing a breeding center with large and small ruminants,” said Mr. Flanders.

He also spoke about the work that is being done “At the Needsmust farm, to show the length and breadth of how the Ministry has certain raw materials that are used in the agro-processing sector.”“So, you have your sorrel over here, you have your pomserrat, those kinds of fruits that can be used to make the jams and the jellies and other agro-processed goods that you see on the shelf,” said Mr. Flanders.

“The students are getting a wide range of expertise, they are getting a wide range of knowledge and hopefully one day the main aim is to get them to be a part of this sector when they are finished with college and university.Mr. Flanders said that the Ministry of Agriculture is hopeful and wants them to expand the sector, bring youth and fresh blood into the sector so we can propel the sector forward.

“Again, the education initiative from the Ministry of Agriculture is all about broadening the scope and getting youth involved in agriculture,” Mr. Flanders said.