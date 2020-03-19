Ministry of Education Begins Corona Awareness Activities in Schools

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 18 2020 (SKNIS)

The Ministry of Education is continuing its rigorous approach to raise awareness among Ministry staff and prepare Educational Institutions to handle issues in relation to the Corona Virus.Robust discussions continued on Tuesday March 17 with key Ministry personnel from both St. Kitts and Nevis and representatives from the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College. The meeting focussed on the way forward in the event that the Federation has to implement social distancing as a mitigation strategy to help curtail the spread of the virus.

“Social distancing in the case of educational institutions could lead to school closure,” said Dr. Tricia Esdaille who is the National Focal Point for the Model Safe Schools Programme (CDEMA) and Chair of the SKN National Safe Schools Committee, “We do not have any confirmed cases of Corona Virus at this time, however the Ministry of Education is doing its best to prepare.”

Dr. Esdaille outlined the ministry’s response to the presence of COVID-19 in the region. The Ministry of Education completed its initial COVID-19 outreach to public and private early childhood centres on March 12. The programme of awareness in schools which started on March 9 is expected to be completed by Friday March 20.

A strategy for continuing education was presented by Dr Neva Pemberton Chief of Education Planning in the event of the suspension of the regular education programme.For further information in relation to the Ministry of Education’s COVID-19 mitigation strategy please check the MoE Website: education.gov.kn, the official source of information in relation to COVID-19 information and activities organized by the Ministry of Education in this regard.