Ministry of Education gives update on the reopening of Charlestown Primary School

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 10, 2020)(SKNVIBES)

The following is a notice from Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer in the Department of Education, in the Nevis Island Administration, regarding the reopening of the Charlestown Primary School.As stated in the release dated March 8, 2020, the situation at the Charlestown Primary School is still being closely monitored. In light of this, upon the request of the Ministry of Education, a representative from the Bureau of Standards was at the Charlestown Primary School on Monday, March 9, 2020.

Based on the visual inspection by the officer, there were no signs of mold on the compound. Further scientific testing was conducted by the Bureau of Standards with the aim of ensuring that there are no environmental factors which may negatively impact the staff and students at the school.