Ministry of Education makes preparations for establishment of National Teaching Council

Basseterre: St. Kitts, July 05, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The Ministry of Education through the support of UNESCO, held a virtual meeting with department heads and other valuable stakeholders to discuss issues relevant to the establishment of National Teaching Council (NTC) as part of the Professionalization of the Teaching Force.The July 05th meeting continues a series of consultations on behalf of Dr. Steve Nwokeocha (consultant) with the aim of developing a regulatory framework and operational guidelines for the establishment of the National Teaching Council and producing a draft operational guideline for the established National Teaching Council. This is outlined in the 2017-2021 Education Sector Plan, policy goal 13.2.

The establishment of an NTC will ensure more coherent oversight and regulation of teaching and teacher education within the Federation as it fosters high standards in the teaching profession. Consultations will continue with other stakeholders and teachers in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

READ MORE