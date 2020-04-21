Ministry of Education makes provisions for continued education through the ministry’s website and Flow Study Platform

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 21, 2020 (SKNIS)

Although the reopening of schools has been delayed for a period of two-weeks, the Ministry of Education has made provisions for continued education through the ministry’s website and the Flow Study Platform, says Dr. Tricia Esdaille, Senior Assistant Secretary in the Ministry of Education during the April 20 National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

Through the Ministry of Education’s website, families can access learning resources by grade and subject. This information can be found on the ministry’s website at education.gov.kn and can be easily downloaded for use by students and families to support revision and further learning, said Dr. Esdaille.

The Senior Assistant Secretary stated that the ministry has also issued Flow Study usernames and passwords to all students in St. Kitts and Nevis.

“All schools are currently in receipt of the email addresses for students and instructions on how to access Flow Study,” she said.

Dr. Esdaille added that families should receive the necessary username, password and instruction from their child’s school to complete registration. She noted that instruction on how to register is also currently available online through the ministry’s website.

In order to help individuals who may struggle, a short instructional video clip will be uploaded on the ministry’s website.

Dr. Esdaille has asked persons to be patient if they encounter issues gaining access to the Flow Study Platform.