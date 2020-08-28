Ministry of Education on Nevis sanitizing public schools ahead of September reopening in September

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 26, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The Ministry of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has embarked on a two-week extensive cleaning and sanitization project of all government schools on Nevis, ahead of the reopening of school in September.The process, which encompasses the cleaning and disinfection of walls, floors, ceilings, windows, doors, and fixtures, began on August 19, 2020, at the Violet O. Jeffers Nichols Primary School.

Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education who was present at the sanitizing of the Charlestown Secondary School on August 21, 2020, explained that the deep cleaning project is being undertaken due to the COVID-19 pandemic.“We are under the scourge of COVID-19. Of course, we know it’s not business as usual, and so we have to ensure that our schools are professionally sanitized.“We have brought in professional cleaning services.

