Ministry of Education pursuing seven priority areas to ensure equitable access to education

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, outlined seven priority areas that will ensure that every child has equitable access to quality education in a safe child-friendly environment.

The seven priority areas were shared at the opening ceremony of the Annual Summer Workshop for teachers held at the Rivers of Living Waters Christian Center on Monday, August 29, 2022. Some of the priorities are achievable in the short to medium term, while others will undoubtedly require an extended period to complete.

The first two agenda items mentioned involve construction. The rebuilding of a brand new Basseterre High School, which the Cabinet reaffirmed, will be done on the original historic site on Victoria Road as well as the complete renovation of the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in Molineux. The primary school was severely damaged by fire in March this year.