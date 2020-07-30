Ministry of Education Statement Re: CXC Examinations Scheduled for Wednesday July 29, 2020

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 28 2020 (SKNIS)

Fellow citizens and residents, Good evening.

In light of the impending weather associated with Tropical Cyclone #9 that will impact the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Ministry of Education has been in discussion with CXC in relation to the administration of the CAPE and CSEC examinations scheduled for Wednesday, 29th July, 2020.

CXC has advised that the Ministry of Education is to be guided by the National response since safety is a priority. In light of the storm, the National Emergency Management Agency has declared that only the “Essential Workers” are to report tomorrow Wednesday, 29th July 2020. As a result, the CAPE Examinations in the following subjects: Pure Mathematics Unit 1, French Unit 1, Biology Unit 1, Economics Unit 1 and the CSEC Examinations in English B and Caribbean History will not be written as scheduled.

Candidates are advised that CXC will decide how the cancellation of these papers will be treated in the future. Examinations set for Thursday, 30 July, 2020 will be written as scheduled unless otherwise indicated. Candidates are asked to be guided accordingly. Please stay tuned to the National media for further updates.