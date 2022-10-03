Ministry of Education together with the OECS Commission working to enhance education sector via pearl project

The Ministry of Education and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) have partnered to strengthen the delivery of education and learning resources across the region. On September 29. 2022, a joint meeting between officials from the Ministry of Education and members of the OECS EDMU team was held to discuss the roll-out of the ‘Pearl Project’ across the Federation.

“As the Minister of Education, I love learning, and I can imagine that this morning’s activity would be a learning exercise for me as I recognize that you are here on a mission trying to get first-hand of the national challenges with regard to the implementation of the ‘Pearl Project’. So, as a new Minister not knowing everything that has been going on in education, I am eager to learn this morning and when I look at the six objectives that are here, they are all doable and they reminded me of when I was in the classroom and we had to use our objectives to make sure that what we are delivering is achieved.